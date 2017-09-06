APSU Volleyball heads to Oxford for Ole Miss Classic

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Out to a 6-1 start after the season’s first two weeks, Austin Peay continues its nine-match road trip at the Ole Miss Classic, Thursday-Friday, September 7th-8th in Oxford, Mississippi.

APSU will face host Ole Miss (4-3), Thursday, before contests against Mercer (3-2) and Northwestern State (3-4), Friday.

From the Serve

The Governors enter the week ranked No. 18 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Junior Kristen Stucker picked up her second straight and sixth career adidas® OVC Setter of the Week award, Monday. She leads the OVC and ranks 13th nationally with 12.26 assists per set.

Sophomore Ginny Gerig earned her first adidas® OVC Defensive Player of the Week, Monday. She posted 4.67 digs per set at the Blazer Invitational, including a 27-dig (5.4 digs per set) outing against Georgia State to start the tournament.

Senior Ashley Slay was named to the Blazer Invitational all-tournament team after an impressive 57-kill (4.75 per set), 14-block (1.17 per set) weekend. That included a career-best 27-kill outing in the four-set win against host UAB that is the fourth-best four-set performance in Division I this season.

Austin Peay was successful away from Clarksville last season, posting a 9-3 record in true road games and an 8-4 mark in neutral court contests.

Austin Peay returns 11 players (lost two) from last season’s team that posted the fifth-best win-loss record improvement among Division I teams and finished with the most wins (24) of any Tennessee Division I team.

2016 First-Team All-OVC selections Kristen Stucker and Ashley Slay return for the 2017 campaign. Stucker is the reigning OVC Setter of the Year.

Meet the Teams

Austin Peay

6-1 (0-0 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

Stats Ole MIss

4-3 (0-0 SEC)

Atlanta, GA

Stats Mercer

3-2 (0-0 SoCon)

Macon, GA

Stats Northwestern State

3-4 (0-0 Southland)

Natchitoches, LA

Goings on Two

Freshman Brooke Moore was a candidate for the OVC’s Newcomer of the Week honor for a second consecutive week; she posted 21 kills at the Blazer Invitational, including a career-high 14 kills and .414 attack percentage against host UAB.

Redshirt junior Christina White tied her season high with 18 kills against Georgia State and finished with 42 kills (3.50 per set) at the Blazer Invitational. Junior Kaylee Taff added another seven blocks at Blazer Invitational and has 18 blocks (0.82 per set) this season.

Austin Peay is ranked among Division I’s Top 50 in four categories, including a No. 25 ranking in kills at 14.36 per set thanks to Slay and White’s outstanding starts.

