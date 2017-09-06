|
APSU Volleyball heads to Oxford for Ole Miss Classic
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Out to a 6-1 start after the season’s first two weeks, Austin Peay continues its nine-match road trip at the Ole Miss Classic, Thursday-Friday, September 7th-8th in Oxford, Mississippi.
APSU will face host Ole Miss (4-3), Thursday, before contests against Mercer (3-2) and Northwestern State (3-4), Friday.
From the Serve
Meet the Teams
Goings on Two
Freshman Brooke Moore was a candidate for the OVC’s Newcomer of the Week honor for a second consecutive week; she posted 21 kills at the Blazer Invitational, including a career-high 14 kills and .414 attack percentage against host UAB.
Redshirt junior Christina White tied her season high with 18 kills against Georgia State and finished with 42 kills (3.50 per set) at the Blazer Invitational. Junior Kaylee Taff added another seven blocks at Blazer Invitational and has 18 blocks (0.82 per set) this season.
Austin Peay is ranked among Division I’s Top 50 in four categories, including a No. 25 ranking in kills at 14.36 per set thanks to Slay and White’s outstanding starts.
