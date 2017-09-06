Clarksville Police say Doing The Right Thing Costs A Man $1200

Clarksville, TN – There was trailer stolen sometime between August 21st and August 22nd from the Boy Scout building at 1751 Madison Street. It was a 10×8 trailer and, at the time of theft, had the logo “Middle Tennessee Council 514” on the trailer. There was also some camping type equipment inside the trailer when it was taken.

A Hopkinsville man saw a trailer advertised on Craig’s list and decided to purchase it. He met the seller at Exit 11 in Clarksville and paid the man $1200 for the trailer.

Once the Hopkinsville man got the trailer home and it was exposed to sunlight, he noticed some of the Boy Scout decals bleeding through the paint.

The man discovered there had been a Boy Scout trailer stolen out of Clarksville and made a concerted effort to find the owner.

After it had been determined it was the stolen trailer, Detective Jobe contacted the Hopkinsville man and was given a suspect description which led to John Ignacio being identified as the person who sold the trailer.

The Hopkinsville’s man, who did the right thing is now out of $1200.

A Felony Theft warrant was filed for John Ignacio.

John Ignacio is now in custody. He turned himself in.

John Ignacio is no stranger to law enforcement and is currently out on bond from previous charges. He has an extensive criminal history involving Robbery, Identity Theft, Drugs, Weapon Possession and Theft.

