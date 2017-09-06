Montgomery County Sheriff’s Warrant Wednesday, September 6th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Warrant Wednesday is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to help reduce the over 6000 active warrants on file.

Every Wednesday three wanted individuals will be spotlighted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They will be chosen based on felonies committed, number of warrants on file, or if they are considered dangerous.

This week’s Warrant Wednesday focuses on Cemage Garrard.

Cemage Garrard, 24, has multiple warrants on file. He is wanted for a two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, and two counts of felony evading. Garrard is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize any individual featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931.648.0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

