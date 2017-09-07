|
APSU Athlete of the Week Kristen Stucker
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Junior setter Kristen Stucker, of the Austin Peay State University volleyball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Stucker was named adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week for the second week in a row after averaging 12.0 assists per set (144 total) and leading Austin Peay to a sweep at the UAB Blazer Invitational last weekend.
The Johnston, Iowa native notched 56 assists (14.0/set) against the host Blazers, adding 16 digs to the effort as well.
Her precision passing against Western Illinois helped Austin Peay to a .387 team attack percentage—11th-best in program history.
In addition to her sixth career Setter of the Week honor, Stucker earned all-tournament honors over the weekend.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:
