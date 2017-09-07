APSU Athlete of the Week Kristen Stucker

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Junior setter Kristen Stucker, of the Austin Peay State University volleyball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

Stucker was named adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Setter of the Week for the second week in a row after averaging 12.0 assists per set (144 total) and leading Austin Peay to a sweep at the UAB Blazer Invitational last weekend.

The Johnston, Iowa native notched 56 assists (14.0/set) against the host Blazers, adding 16 digs to the effort as well.

Her precision passing against Western Illinois helped Austin Peay to a .387 team attack percentage—11th-best in program history.

In addition to her sixth career Setter of the Week honor, Stucker earned all-tournament honors over the weekend.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:

Senior defensive back Malik Boynton , of the football team, had nine tackles and a forced fumble to lead an Austin Peay defense which limited FBS Cincinnati to 97 yards rushing and 248 yards total offense.

, of the football team, had nine tackles and a forced fumble to lead an Austin Peay defense which limited FBS Cincinnati to 97 yards rushing and 248 yards total offense. Sophomore libero Ginny Gerig , of the volleyball team, was named OVC Defensive Player of the Week after finishing the UAB Blazer Invitational with 56 digs, including 27 in the tournament opener against Georgia State.

, of the volleyball team, was named OVC Defensive Player of the Week after finishing the UAB Blazer Invitational with 56 digs, including 27 in the tournament opener against Georgia State. Freshman midfielder Gybson Roth, of the soccer team, scored her first career goal to give Austin Peay its first-ever lead against an SEC foe in Sunday’s match at LSU. It also was the first goal allowed by LSU in 2017.

