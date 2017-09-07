APSU Soccer hosts Mississippi Valley State and Little Rock this weekend

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will play its final two nonconference matches at home this weekend against Mississippi Valley State on Friday at 7:00pm and Little Rock on Sunday at 1:00pm.

The Govs are undefeated at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field already knocking off Western Kentucky and Lipscomb.

This is the Govs first faceoff with the MVSU Delta Devils since a thrilling double overtime win in 2004.

Overall Austin Peay is 2-0-0 all-time against both opponents.

Before the Kick

Before Friday’s match the Govs will honor seniors Kirstin Robertson, Lindsey Todd, Maggie Ethridge, Sophia Fabbro, as well as manager Beth Webster.

From First Touch

Austin Peay put the LSU defense on their heels this past weekend, and were the first team to score a goal against the Tigers this season as Gybson Roth was able to find the back of the net in the 28th minute of Sunday’s game.

Roth’s goal gave Austin Peay its first ever lead over an SEC team.

Head Coach Kelley Guth believes the tough match against LSU provided crucial preparation and growth as the team looks to conference play.

Tallying a second-half save against LSU, bringing her season total to six, Lindsey Todd is now five behind Nikki Filippone for fourth all-time.

On the Pitch

Austin Peay

3-2-0 (0-0-0 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

Roster

Schedule

Stats Mississippi Valley State

1-3-0 (0-0-0 SWAC)

Itta Bena, MS

Roster

Schedule

Stats Little Rock

3-2-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, AR

Roster

Schedule

Stats

Climbing the Ladder

Senior goalkeeper Lindsey Todd is approaching a Governors record, needing just five saves to catch Nikki Filippone, who is fourth all time. Todd currently has 144 career saves with six on the season leading a strong Governors defense into conference play.

