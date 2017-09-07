APSU Volleyball loses to Mississippi in Ole Miss Classic

APSU Sports Information

Oxford, MS – Senior Ashley Slay finished with 10 kills and seven blocks, but Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team saw an 11-block effort go for naught in a three-set loss (22-25, 15-25, 22-25) to Mississippi, Thursday night at Gillom Sports Center.

Austin Peay (6-2) kept the first set close, tying the frame eight times, but could not regain the lead after scoring the set’s first point.

The Governors would tie the set a final time at 17-17 before Mississippi strung together four points, two coming on blocks, to take control of the set.

APSU would gather a final charge and forced an Rebels timeout at 24-22 after a Slay block but could not extend the rally.

Mississippi (6-3) controlled the second set, winning in wire-to-wire fashion. The Governors could not get the ball into Slay’s hands as she had just three attack attempts and was held without a kill.

The Governors held their first extended lead of the match in the third set, grabbing the reins on a Slay kill at 8-7. Austin Peay’s lead would last until a Mississippi block tied the set, 19-19. The Rebels took the lead on the next rally thanks to a Kate Gibson kill and would not relinquish the lead.

Slay was the only APSU hitter to find double-digit kill territory, finishing with 10 of the team’s 30 kills. Her seven blocks led the team with Kaylee Taff chipping in another four blocks.

Gibson led all hitters with a Rebels-leading 12 kills. Mississippi finished with 45 kills and a .206 attack percentage.

Austin Peay continues its stay in Oxford with a pair of Friday matches. First a 10:00am contest against Mercer followed by a 3:00pm match against Northwestern State.

Govs, Notably

Slay 50 Away. Slay moved to 950 career kills with her outing against the Rebels. She is 50 away from becoming the 14th Govs hitter to post 1,000-career kills.

Also 28 Blocks Away. Slay also moved within 28 blocks of the 300-career block mark. That feat would put her into even rarer company with just four Governors reaching the plateau all-time.

