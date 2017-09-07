|
|
|
|
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hosts APSU Fall Invitational
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team breaks into their 2017-2018 campaign with the APSU Fall Invitational beginning this Friday, September 8th at 9:00am.
Play will continue in the seven-team competition all the way through Saturday evening.
Opening Serve
Defending Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year Lidia Yanes Garcia returns for the Govs and is looking to bring home the individual title after falling just short in the championship match a year ago.
Twin sister of Lidia, Claudia Yanes Garcia is also back and in the hunt for the individual crown. Her 12-3 record in 2016-2017 was good for second on the team.
Ana Albertson, Helena Kuppig and Clarksville native Brittney Covington round out the returning players, on an experienced 2017-2018 roster for head coach Ross Brown. The three competitors bring back 13 total individual victories from last season, eight of which were in OVC action.
Double Trouble
Albertson and Kuppig will be paired together in the doubles portion of the competition, hoping to build off their 6-5 record during the spring. The duo posted a 4-2 mark during conference play in 2017.
The tandem of the two Garcia sisters will be back in full force for the upcoming season and will represent the Govs as the top-seeded pair in the field.
The Field
|
|
