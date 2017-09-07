Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan commends Soldier for Life-Saving Actions

SFC Timothy Hansen pulled autistic teen from Red River

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan presented a Certificate of Appreciation honoring SFC Timothy Hansen for his quick and courageous response to a fellow citizen in need.

Hansen was tubing on the Red River August 13th down river from Billy Dunlop Park when he stopped to take some photos. Suddenly, he heard a woman calling for help.

Hansen ran about 100 yards toward the woman, who signaled her son — a 220 pound, 17-year-old with autism — was in distress in the water. The mother and son had been tubing in swift current when the teen became tangled in a partially sunken tree.

Hansen jumped in the stream and struggled to free the teen from the tree and then pull and carry him to safety on the bank, where others also came to his aid.

The Mayor’s Certificate of Appreciation says:

“In honor of the extraordinary measures taken on the 13th day of August 2017.

“Without your fast thinking and heroic actions on this day, the life of another could have been lost.

“Words alone cannot express the City’s gratitude for your bravery and selfless actions.

“In future endeavors, I offer you my BEST WISHES.

“Given under my hand, this 22nd day of August, 2017.”

Kim McMillan, Mayor of Clarksville.

Sections

Topics