Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies Recognized

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Investigator Fred Smith and Investigator William Maynard on a recent recognition they received.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson presented Smith and Maynard with a Certificate of Recognition for their actions during a training seminar in Huntsville, Alabama.

While eating breakfast the pair noticed a fellow diner choking on some food.

They quickly called upon their training in first aid and were able to perform the Heimlich maneuver to free the diner’s airway and save his life.

“Regardless of location, our investigators, like many other law enforcement officers around country, are always willing and ready to provided assistance to those in need,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “We are always grateful for their service to the community.”

