Riverfest Lane Closures announced

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has released lane closure information for Riverside Drive during the Riverfest Festival. Riverside Drive will have intermittent changes to traffic flow during Riverfest.

The changes can potentially cause delays in traffic flow through the area. If you plan on traveling though this area, it might be a good idea to seek an alternate route.

Also, be aware, there will be large amounts of pedestrian traffic through the area, so be vigilant and watch for officers directing traffic. Please be patient.

The Lane Closures are as follows:

September 7th – 6:00am thru September 8th 5:30am

Riverside Drive, Southbound, from Spring Street to College Street traffic will down to a single lane

September 8th – 5:30am – 7:00pm

Riverside Drive, Northbound and Southbound will be down to a single lane from Spring Street to College Street

September 8th – 7:00pm – Midnight

All lanes of Riverside Drive closed Between Spring Street and College Street

September 9th – Midnight to 7:00pm

Riverside Drive – Northbound and Southbound down to a single lane from Spring Street to College Street

September 9th – 7:00pm to Midnight

All lanes of Riverside Drive closed Between Spring Street and College Street

September 10th – Midnight to 6:00am

Riverside Drive – Southbound, from Spring Street to College Street traffic will be down to a single lane.

