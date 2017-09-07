|
Riverfest Lane Closures announced
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has released lane closure information for Riverside Drive during the Riverfest Festival. Riverside Drive will have intermittent changes to traffic flow during Riverfest.
The changes can potentially cause delays in traffic flow through the area. If you plan on traveling though this area, it might be a good idea to seek an alternate route.
Also, be aware, there will be large amounts of pedestrian traffic through the area, so be vigilant and watch for officers directing traffic. Please be patient.
The Lane Closures are as follows:
September 7th – 6:00am thru September 8th 5:30am
September 8th – 5:30am – 7:00pm
September 8th – 7:00pm – Midnight
September 9th – Midnight to 7:00pm
September 9th – 7:00pm to Midnight
September 10th – Midnight to 6:00am
