TWRA Reports Four Boating-Related Fatalities over Labor Day Weekend

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports there were four boating-related fatalities over the 2017 Labor Day holiday period from September 1st-4th.

The fatal incidents occurred on Cherokee Lake, Chickamauga Reservoir, and Kentucky Lake. TWRA is continuing investigation of the incidents.

TWRA boating officers made four boating under the influence (BUI) arrests.

Officers investigated a pair of property damage incidents.

The Labor Day incidents bring the number of fatalities to 14 in 2017. There have been 43 serious injury and 43 property damage incidents documented.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s Labor Day weekend statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.

