AAA reports Refineries recovering from Hurricane Harvey, Irma Stirs Uncertainty
Clarksville-Montgomery County has third highest Gas Prices in Tennessee
Tampa, FL – Gas prices spiked during the past week in response to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the fuel refining region in the Gulf Coast.
This left motorists with the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in three years. Just as operations in the Gulf Coast begin to recover, motorists are faced with the potential of another major storm.
Gas Price Increases
Refineries Recovering, Supply Stable in Southeastern U.S.
Refineries in Corpus Christi, Houston, Port Charles and Louisiana are recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and beginning move product again. In addition, Colonial Pipeline expects to fully restore operations to Line 1 of it’s gasoline supply line on Tuesday. While the impact of Hurricane Harvey left some markets in Texas without gasoline, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee remain well supplied.
Gas Prices Leveling Off
“Gas prices are reaching a point where they should begin to plateau,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Wholesale prices are finally showing weakness, which will relieve upward pressure on the retail side. Unfortunately, for motorists in the southeastern U.S., they may not see prices move lower until Hurricane Irma is long gone.
Motorists can report information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1.866.966.7226. You may also report violations online at http://myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address:
Office of the Attorney General
Regional Gas Prices
Florida gas prices averaged $2.64 on Monday. The weekly increase of 32 cents is the 17th largest in the nation (Delaware was #1).
Georgia gas prices averaged $2.69 on Monday. The weekly increase of 43 cents is the 2nd largest in the nation.
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.55 on Monday. The weekly increase of 39 cents is the 7th largest in the nation.
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
