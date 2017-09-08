AAA reports Refineries recovering from Hurricane Harvey, Irma Stirs Uncertainty

Clarksville-Montgomery County has third highest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tampa, FL – Gas prices spiked during the past week in response to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the fuel refining region in the Gulf Coast.

This left motorists with the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in three years. Just as operations in the Gulf Coast begin to recover, motorists are faced with the potential of another major storm.

Gas Price Increases

The national average jumped 28 cents in the last 10 days. Monday’s average price of $2.64 per gallon is the highest since August 20, 2015.

average jumped 28 cents in the last 10 days. Florida’s average price rose 33 cents in the past 6 days. Monday’s average price of $2.64 per gallon is the highest since July 16, 2015.

average price rose 33 cents in the past 6 days. Georgia’s average price rose 44 cents in the past 8 days. Monday’s average price of $2.69 per gallon is the highest since June 23, 2015.

average price rose 44 cents in the past 8 days. Tennessee’s average price rose 40 cents in the past 8 days. Monday’s average price of $2.552 per gallon is the highest since July 5, 2015.

average price rose 40 cents in the past 8 days.

Refineries Recovering, Supply Stable in Southeastern U.S.

Refineries in Corpus Christi, Houston, Port Charles and Louisiana are recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and beginning move product again. In addition, Colonial Pipeline expects to fully restore operations to Line 1 of it’s gasoline supply line on Tuesday. While the impact of Hurricane Harvey left some markets in Texas without gasoline, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee remain well supplied.

Gas Prices Leveling Off

“Gas prices are reaching a point where they should begin to plateau,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Wholesale prices are finally showing weakness, which will relieve upward pressure on the retail side. Unfortunately, for motorists in the southeastern U.S., they may not see prices move lower until Hurricane Irma is long gone.

Motorists can report information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1.866.966.7226. You may also report violations online at http://myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address:

Office of the Attorney General

The Capitol, PL-01

Tallahassee, FL 32399-1050

Regional Gas Prices

Florida gas prices averaged $2.64 on Monday. The weekly increase of 32 cents is the 17th largest in the nation (Delaware was #1).

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.74), Miami ($2.69), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.69)

gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.74), Miami ($2.69), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.69) The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Jacksonville ($2.61), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.61), Tallahassee ($2.62)

Georgia gas prices averaged $2.69 on Monday. The weekly increase of 43 cents is the 2nd largest in the nation.

The most expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Atlanta ($2.77), Athens ($2.68), and Albany ($2.63)

gas price averages in Georgia are in Atlanta ($2.77), Athens ($2.68), and Albany ($2.63) The least expensive gas price averages in Georgia are in Augusta-Aiken ($2.54), Macon ($2.56), and Columbus ($2.58)

Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.55 on Monday. The weekly increase of 39 cents is the 7th largest in the nation.

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.62), Knoxville ($2.56), and Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.53)

gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.62), Knoxville ($2.56), and Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.53) The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Memphis ($2.47), Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.50), and Chattanooga ($2.50)

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.638 $2.621 $2.368 $2.344 $2.207 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.644 $2.628 $2.315 $2.292 $2.220 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.693 $2.668 $2.261 $2.227 $2.141 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.552 $2.525 $2.162 $2.133 $2.029 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.

Sections

Topics