APSU Soccer get impressive 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer improved to 4-2 with a dominant 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State at home Friday night.

The Govs broke through early when freshman Morgan Drawdy picked off an attempted clearance placing it cleanly in the back of the net for her first Governor’s goal.

Austin Peay set up camp in the offensive third, but was unable to get a clean look at goal until a set piece just outside the 18-yard-box.

Sophomore Pamela Penaloza tapped the ball back to senior Kirstin Robertson who sent a laser past Devilettes keeper Rita Gyasi.

The Govs continued to pressure Mississippi Valley State in the second half. Austin Peay fired off 10 shots before a free kick in the 83rd minute opened the door for freshman Goodwin Brown to send a cross into Penaloza, who scored her first goal of the season on a shot to the lower right corner.

With Sophomore Mary Parker Powell and Senior Lindsey Todd leading a strong defense the Govs earned their second season’s shutout and a Senior Night win.

Notably

The Govs 23 shots is the highest number recorded so far this season.

Austin Peay honored seniors Kirstin Robertson, Lindsey Todd, Maggie Ethridge, Sophia Fabbro, as well as manager Beth Webster before kickoff.

With two second half saves, senior goalkeeper Lindsey Todd is now three behind Nikki Filippone for fourth all time.

Drawdy is the third freshman to score for the Govs this season after Claire Larose (at Middle Tennessee) and Gybson Roth (at LSU).

Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth

Overall Thoughts

“They were difficult to break down. They throw a lot of numbers behind the ball. I was pretty proud of our girls in their commitment to maintain possession. We scored on two set pieces which is positive as the season goes on, that is going to make a difference. ”

On the Senior Night Win

“I’m happy that we had everybody out there, all the seniors go out there and got the opportunity to contribute tonight.”

Pleasant Surprises

“I thought Goodwin Brown stepped up and played well as a freshman, she got an assist on the final goal. We are starting five freshmen so we are pretty young and so I think we are showing a lot of maturity in our performance as far as composure and patience in our build up.”

Next for APSU Soccer

The Govs will return to Morgan Brothers Field 1:00pm Sunday for the season’s final nonconference game of the season against Arkansas-Little Rock.

