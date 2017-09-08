Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Volleyball’s Brooke Moore has 19 Kills in Win over Mercer

September 8, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's VolleyballOxford, MS – Freshman Brooke Moore broke out with a career-high 19 kills, leading Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team to a four-set victory (25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) against Mercer, Saturday morning at the Ole Miss Classic in the Gillom Sports Center.

Austin Peay Volleyball takes down Mercer in four sets Saturday at Ole Miss Classic. (APSU Sports Information)

Moore posted five kills in each of the sets Austin Peay (7-2) won, opening the match with five kills and a .363 attack percentage in the Govs near wire-to-wire win. She then closed the match with a two kills in Austin Peay’s 5-0 fourth-set clinching win.

After the Govs won the first set nearly wire-to-wire, they threatened to run away and hide in the second set, building a seven points, 15-8 lead. Mercer (3-4) battled back with a 10-2 run to get within a point, 18-17. The Bears would eventually tie the set at 22-22, but could not gain the lead as Moore supplied two kills and Logan Carger another as part of a closing 3-1 run.

APSU Volleyball's Brooke MooreMercer returned the favor in the third, fending off Austin Peay at 4-4 and then using a 7-0 run to break out to a 17-10 lead. The Govs were unable to close that gap as Mercer closed with a 8-6 run en route to the 25-16 win.

The final set was a back-and-forth affair with the teams battling through 10 ties and six lead changes. Mercer got right up to the brink of forcing a fifth set with Danielle Fuast’s kill at 23-20. But Moore had two kills and Christina White and Ashley Slay each chipped in another as part of a 5-0 match-winning run.

In addition to her kills, Moore chipped in 12 digs for her second career double-double. Carger added nine kills off the bench while Slay had eight kills, two service aces and four blocks.

Four Mercer hitters reached double-digit kill territory, Megan MacGilvary leading the way with 13 kills. The Bears finished with 52 kills.

Austin Peay closes its stay at the Ole Miss Classic with a 3:00pm contest against Northwestern State.


