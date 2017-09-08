APSU Volleyball’s Brooke Moore has 19 Kills in Win over Mercer

APSU Sports Information

Oxford, MS – Freshman Brooke Moore broke out with a career-high 19 kills, leading Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team to a four-set victory (25-18, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23) against Mercer, Saturday morning at the Ole Miss Classic in the Gillom Sports Center.

Moore posted five kills in each of the sets Austin Peay (7-2) won, opening the match with five kills and a .363 attack percentage in the Govs near wire-to-wire win. She then closed the match with a two kills in Austin Peay’s 5-0 fourth-set clinching win.

After the Govs won the first set nearly wire-to-wire, they threatened to run away and hide in the second set, building a seven points, 15-8 lead. Mercer (3-4) battled back with a 10-2 run to get within a point, 18-17. The Bears would eventually tie the set at 22-22, but could not gain the lead as Moore supplied two kills and Logan Carger another as part of a closing 3-1 run.

Mercer returned the favor in the third, fending off Austin Peay at 4-4 and then using a 7-0 run to break out to a 17-10 lead. The Govs were unable to close that gap as Mercer closed with a 8-6 run en route to the 25-16 win.

The final set was a back-and-forth affair with the teams battling through 10 ties and six lead changes. Mercer got right up to the brink of forcing a fifth set with Danielle Fuast’s kill at 23-20. But Moore had two kills and Christina White and Ashley Slay each chipped in another as part of a 5-0 match-winning run.

In addition to her kills, Moore chipped in 12 digs for her second career double-double. Carger added nine kills off the bench while Slay had eight kills, two service aces and four blocks.

Four Mercer hitters reached double-digit kill territory, Megan MacGilvary leading the way with 13 kills. The Bears finished with 52 kills.

Austin Peay closes its stay at the Ole Miss Classic with a 3:00pm contest against Northwestern State.

