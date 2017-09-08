APSU Volleyball’s Logan Carger drills 14 kills to lead Govs past Northwestern State

APSU Sports Information

Oxford, AL – Logan Carger posted a season-best 14 kills to lead Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team to a five-set victory (25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-10) against Northwestern State, Friday, in their final match of the Ole Miss Classic at Gillom Sports Center

In the opening set, the Governors fended off a five-point Lady Demons run at the midway mark that trimmed the lead to one point, 15-14.

APSU closed the set with a 4-1 run thanks to kills by Carger, Christina White and Brooke Moore as well as a block by setter Kristen Stucker.

The Governors had a four-point lead, 16-12, in the second but again Northwestern State (3-6) rallied from the deficit and tied the set, 22-22. Austin Peay scored the next point to hold the lead momentarily but NWSU scored the final four points to claim the set and tie the match.

The third and fourth sets featured wire-to-wire wins by each team. Austin Peay gained control in the third set early and slowly expanded that lead before posting the 25-18 win.

Northwestern State returned the favor in the fourth, grabbing the lead on the set’s third point and not looking back, winning 25-16 to force the decisive fifth set.

Austin Peay gained control of the tiebreaker set with a 5-0 run that broke a 4-4 tie. Carger had two kills in what proved to be the decisive run with Stucker tacking on a block. Senior Ashley Slay knocked down a kill to secure the Governors victory.

Carger’s 14-kill effort was one shy of her career high and saw her post a .478 attack percentage. Slay also had 14 kills and two blocks. Moore chipped in her second straight double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs.

Hannah Brister led the Lady Demons with 14 kills and a .619 attack percentage. Kourtney Seaton added 13 kills.

Austin Peay returns home to prepare for next weekend’s Dolphin Invitational, Friday-Saturday, hosted by Jacksonville.

Govs Notably

Moore Paces Govs in Oxford. Brooke Moore led the way for the Governors at the Ole Miss Classic, posting a team-best 34 kills and was one of four Govs defenders with 30-plus digs. She posted her second and third double doubles of the campaign in Oxford and was named to the all-tournament team.

Carger Shines on Day Two. Logan Carger finished with 23 kills at the Ole Miss Classic – third on the team – with all of those coming on the tourney’s second day. She finished the day with an impressive .450 attack percentage and was named to the all-tournament team as well.

Slay Battles. Ashley Slay notched 32 kills (2.67 per set) during the tournament but led the Govs with 13 blocks. She ends the weekend with 972 career kills and 278 career blocks.

