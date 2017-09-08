Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Gas and Water reports Gas and Water Phone Outage

September 8, 2017
 

Friday, September 8th, 2017

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water phones are currently out of service. Customers should call one of the following phone numbers to report an emergency.

For Natural Gas Emergencies, call 931.216.0669. If you have a Water or Sewer Emergency, please call 931.980.1660 or 931.624.8996.

It is unknown at this time when the phone service will be restored.

Customers may pay their utility bill by using WebConnect, online bill payment, on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, then click on the “One Time Pay” or “Access My Account” buttons.

Bill payments may be dropped off at either one of the Gas and Water customer service center payment drop boxes located at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard or 2215 Madison Street.

Customers may periodically call to the main phone line, 931.645.7400, for phone service and Utility Billing Line availability.


