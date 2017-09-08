“Go Dive Now” Scuba Diving Pool is back at Riverfest

Clarksville, TN – Waterdogs Scuba and Safety has partnered with the National Diving Education Association to bring the “Go Dive Now” program to Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival. If you have ever wondered what it would be like to scuba dive, then here is your chance.

The “Go Dive Now” program will let you try scuba diving under the direction of professional scuba instructors. You will learn how to use scuba gear in shallow water and experience what it’s like to breath underwater.

“This weekend at Riverfest we will let people try scuba diving for free. All they need to do is bring a swimsuit and towel and have a lot of fun,” said Big Wave Dave with the Go Dive Now Pool. “This is a national program that travels around the United States turning people onto scuba diving.”

Attendees ages 10 and older can try diving in a comfortable environment with the help of trained professionals, all at no cost. Basically if their 10 or 11 they can do it if their accompanied in the pool with an adult. Over 12, the adult just has to be present.

The diving pool is approximately 20 foot by 30 foot, 4 foot deep, and holds 15,000 gallons of 86 degree water. There is a dressing room and hairdryers if needed. You will be using the newest diving equipment that includes an air compressor, wetsuits and fins.

Everyone will be learning how easy it is to dive. Your photo will be taken and placed on Facebook so you can see and get your photo.

Pool Hours:

Friday September 8th, 2017 — 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday September 9th, 2017 — 10:00am – 7:00pm

To find out more about Waterdogs Scuba, visit their website at www.waterdogs-scuba.com

For more information about the Go Dive Now Tour, visit www.godivenow.com

