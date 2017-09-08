Hurricane Irma causes APSU Golf Schedules to be altered

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With Hurricane Irma expected to hit the southeast this weekend, Austin Peay State University men and women’s golf teams have had to make alternate plans for their season-opening tournament appearances.

Both programs initially were scheduled to compete in the Golfweek Program Challenge in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; however, the women’s golf team now will head north to the NKU Fall Classic, hosted by Northern Kentucky in Batavia, Ohio at Elks Run Golf Club.

The men now will compete in the MSU Invitational, hosted by Murray State at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

Both tournaments are still on track to begin with 36 holes, Monday, before wrapping up with 18 more on Tuesday. Full previews will be available Sunday on LetsGoPeay.com, while weather updates can be found on Twitter (@AustinPeayMGO and @AustinPeayWGO).

