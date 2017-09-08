Riverfest kicked off Thursday with annual Art Experience

Clarksville, TN – Riverfest 2017 kicked off Thursday night, September 7th, 2017 with its annual Art Experience, a juried art competition open to people of all ages and experience levels.

Kara Zahn is Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s event planning specialist and Art Experience coordinator. “This event was formerly known as Tour D’Art,” Zahn said. “For the last three years the different elements have all been combined to create a single event which has been held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.”

This year’s Art Experience started with a juried art show, featuring four divisions, Youth, Senior, Amateur, and Professional, and multiple categories including 2D Mixed Media, 3D Sculpture & Fiber Arts, Drawing, Painting, and Photography & Digital Media.

After the art show awards presentation, selected submissions in The 52-Hour Film Festival were screened and winners were announced.

“It’s important, for young artists especially, to be in this type of environment and see how these shows are run,” Zahn said. “Riverfest is all about art, music, and culture, so this is a very important part of the weekend. We have been doing art events as part of Riverfest for about the last 20 years.”

Zahn said about 180 people attended this year’s event. There were 120 pieces submitted and 97 selected for the show after juror review.

The 52-Hour Film Festival winners were:

1st Place Sanstorm, Diamond Heist

2nd Place Auto Focus, 52 Film Conspiracy

3rd Place White Door Productions LLC, A Finny Occidental of Love

Best Use of Clarksville White Door Productions LLC, A Finny Occidental of Love

24 Hour Challenge Auto Focus, 52 Film Conspiracy

Best Use of Line Three Eighteen Productions, Live Like No Tomorrow

Best Use of Name White Door Productions LLC, A Finny Occidental of Love

Best Use of Prop Conduit Connection, Champions of the Cumberland

Best of Show winner in the 2017 Riverfest Juried Art Show (Professional Division) was Sophia Eisenbart for her painting, Strange Emotions. Eisenbart says the painting depicts the dilemma of a woman experiencing a lot of complex emotions, Her style is a mix of graphic design and pop art, with the subject in black and white contrasted by the use of bright colors.

Winners of this year’s Riverfest Juried Art Show were:

Youth Division

2D Mixed Media 1st – Spencer Brooks, 2nd – Asjion Catlett, 3rd – Ebony Kittrell

3D Sculpture & Fiver Arts 1st – Jamie Robinson, 2nd – McKenzie Pepper, 3rd – Dimitrius Scameheorn

Drawing 1st – Marcoyeton Talley, 2nd – Junias McLauchlan, 3rd – Ebony Diaz

Painting 1st – India Laporte, 2nd – June Hyde, 3rd – Christiana Cooke

Photography & Digital Media 1st – Chloe Chavez, 2nd – Haley Collins, 3rd – Jessie Worthy

Overall 1st – India Laporte, 2nd – Marcoyeton Talley, 3rd – Jamie Robinson

Best in Show Haley Collins

Senior Division

2D Mixed Media 1st – Pamela Boyd

Painting 1st – Jackie Langford, 2nd – Mary Baggett, 3rd – Pamela Boyd

Overall 1st – Jackie Langford, 2nd – Mary Baggett, 3rd – Pamela Boyd

Best in Show Jackie Langford

Amateur Division

2D Mixed Media 1st – Symphony Medley, 2nd – Beatrice Brockman, 3rd – James Davis

3D Sculpture & Fiber Arts 1st – Jackie Lewis, 2nd – Susan Lawless, 3rd – Lillian Nosworthy

Drawing 1st – Paula Edwards, 2nd Christy Napier, 3rd – Shannon Stone

Painting 1st – Elizabeth Ladd, 2nd – Christina Cinkovich, 3rd – Megan Davis

Photography & Digital Media 1st – Jennifer Anderson, 2nd – Jaclyn Bible, 3rd – Rob Franklin

Overall 1st – Susan Lawless, 2nd – Jennifer Anderson, 3rd – Helen Gooding

Professional Division

2D Mixed Media 1st – Samantha Black, 2nd – Adam Roberts, 3rd – Quintin Watkins

3D Sculpture & Fiber Arts 1st – Ramiro Santoyo, 2nd – Anita Gillis

Drawing 1st – Janet Felts

Painting 1st – John Sharp, 2nd – Carolyn Conklin, 3rd – Sophia Eisenbart

Photography & Digital Media 1st – Lucas Chambers, 2nd – Alex Sumner, 3rd – Natasha Cole

Overall 1st – Samantha Black, 2nd – Travis Stanley, 3rd – John Sharp

Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics