5 Year Old Gives Instead of Receives

The Kindness and Generosity of Youth

Clarksville, TN – It doesn’t matter if you belong to the silent generation, baby boomer, generation x, generation y or millennial, gen z, igen, or centennial, kindness and generosity transcends all generations in varying degrees.

There is a five year old who doesn’t have a clue about all the letters and names associated with generational labels, but he most certainly has learned, or more importantly been taught that the spirit of giving surpasses the need for receiving.

The young man we’re talking about is named Henry Brown.

Henry loves Police Officers and the uniform he likes to wear has the rank of “Chief” emblazoned on the back. So, when it was time for his 5th birthday, he wanted it to be Police themed.

But, even at his young age, he decided he wanted to give back to the Police that he so loves.

With encouragement and help from his mom and dad, the idea was born, that instead of getting gifts for his birthday he would raise money to buy stuffed bears and books to give to the Police Department for children involved in traffic crashes.

He took his idea and, with the help of supportive parents, turned it into reality. He created a video, posted it on Facebook, and set up a site where funds could be donated.

Voila, within a week, he had amassed $700.00, and with a fifty percent match of funds through another source, had a total of $1,050 to purchase books and bears.

Through his fundraising efforts, and the generosity of those who supported his cause, he was able to purchase 50 books and 50 bears to present to the Clarksville Police Department.

This amazing young man truly showed that no matter what your age, having your heart in the right place coupled with some hard work can help you achieve your goal.

Thank you, Henry.

