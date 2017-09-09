APSU Football falls at Miami University 31-10

APSU Sports Information

Oxford, OH – For a second consecutive game, Austin Peay State University’s defense held an opponent under 300 yards but the Governors could not overcome Miami in a 31-10 decision, Saturday afternoon at Yager Stadium.

After limiting Cincinnati to 248 yards in a Week 1 contest, Austin Peay (0-2) held Miami to just 295 offensive yards.

It is the first time in program history the Governors defense has held back-to-back Football Bowl Subdivision opponents to under 300 yards.

Miami (1-1) scored the game’s first touchdown when quarterback Gus Ragland found Kenny Young for a five-yard score to cap a 15-play, 60-yard drive.

However, the Governors responded immediately as JaVaughn Craig ran 22 yards for a touchdown to cap a five-play, 71-yard drive that tied the game 7-7.

The Redhawks would score on their next two drives, opening a 21-7 lead, but the Governors defense thwarted another drive when linebacker Gunnar Scholato recovered a fumble at midfield, keeping the halftime deficit at two scores.

Austin Peay’s defense put together a monster third-quarter effort, holding Miami to minus-one yard offense on eight plays. The Govs set the tone on the Redhawks opening drive, with defensive lineman Jule Pace forcing a fumble recovered by Malik Boynton. The offense converted the turnover when kicker Cole Phillips, playing his first Governors contest, connected on a 37-yard field goal to trim the deficit.

Miami could not gain traction on its next three possessions, going three and out on consecutive drives before gaining its first first down of the half to start the fourth quarter. The Redhawks would capitalize on two Governors miscues to open its lead further.

The Govs defense had one last stand in it and again Boynton was involved, recovering his second fumble of the game to kill Miami’s penultimate drive at the Austin Peay 13-yard line.

Gunnar Scholato had a full day for the Governors, with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a fumble forced and recovered and a near interception in the fourth quarter that left him with credit for a pass breakup. Boynton had two tackles but also recovered two fumbles.

Ragland completed 11-of-23 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns to lead Miami. James Gardner added 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

From The Top

The Governors held Miami to 271 offensive yards. It is the second consecutive game they have held an opponent under 300 yards (Cincinnati 248 yards in Week 1).

It is the first time in program history Austin Peay has held back-to-back Football Bowl Subdivision opponents to under 300 yards.

Austin Peay recorded four sacks in a game for the first time since September 24th, 2011 against Eastern Kentucky.

Up Next for APSU Football

Austin Peay returns to Clarksville and prepares for its home opener, next Saturday against Morehead State at Fortera Stadium.

Sections

Topics