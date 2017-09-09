APSU Men’s Basketball adds international standout Joan Bernacer to team

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Another smooth guard from Spain has been added to the revamped Austin Peay State University men’s basketball roster, with Joan Bernacer set to suit up for the Govs under first-year head coach Matt Figger.

A 6-5, 191-pound guard, Bernacer averaged 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds for Olivar Zaragoza’s club team last season in the EBA Stage One, Spain’s amateur fourth tier level. He was Olivar’s third-leading scorer in his third season with the club.

Additionally, he spent large portions of the past few summers representing his homeland on the international stage, playing for the U19, U17, U16 and U15 Spanish national teams—Spain finished fourth at the U17 World Championships in 2016, with Bernacer chipping in 4.8 ppg and 2.2 rpg.

In the bronze medal game against Lithuania, he had 12 points on 3-for-6 shooting in 25 minutes of action. Along with new Austin Peay teammate Acoydan McCarthy, Bernacer was named to the initial roster for this summer’s U19 Championships.

In prep action, Bernacer was a four-time all-conference performer at Colegio Romareda under former pro Salva Guardia, averaging 20 points and eight rebounds as a senior.

“Joan gives us more size and versatility,” Figger said. “It allows me to be flexible defensively and make the passing lanes harder to enter the ball into the post. If we need to play zone, we can cover more ground with bigger guards.

“He can make shots. He can come off screens and shoot the ball or he can drive it off the pick-and-roll. With his size and ability to elevate, people won’t bother his shot.”

Figger’s first roster will have quite a bit of international flair. In addition to Spanish national teammates Bernacer and McCarthy, the first-year head coach also brought in Toronto native Ivan Cucak.

Sections

Topics