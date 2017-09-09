City of Clarksville honors Teens for life-saving actions

Pair comes to aid of man trapped by lawn tractor

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan presented Certificates of Appreciation honoring two young men for their courageous actions in the aid of fellow citizen who was trapped under a toppled lawn tractor.

The certificates were presented September 5th, 2017 to Christian Johnson and Domingo Mendez.

The two were playing in a field off Old Farmers Road near the Hilldale Baptist Church Family Life Center and noticed a man mowing. Later they found the lawn tractor overturned with the man trapped beneath it.

They freed the man from the mower, and while Christian Johnson went for help, Domingo Mendez stayed to comfort and protect the injured man. Emergency Medical Service and Fire Rescue personnel arrived and provided emergency medical care.

The Mayor’s Certificate of Appreciation says:

In honor of the extraordinary measures taken on the 1st day

of August 2017.

Without your fast thinking and heroic actions on this day, the life of a

another could have been lost.

Words alone cannot express the City’s gratitude for your bravery and selfless actions.

In future endeavors, I offer you my BEST WISHES.

Given under my hand, this 28th day of August 2017

— Kim McMillan, Mayor of Clarksville

