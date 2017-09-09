Clarksville Businesses Encouraged to offer Discounts to Displaced Florida Families

Post Offers to #ClarksvilleHelpsFlorida Facebook Page

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville hotels are filling up with Florida families affected by the evacuation in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

The Chamber of Commerce, Visit Clarksville, City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government encourage businesses to offer discounts to displaced individuals for meals or other needed services.

#ClarksvilleHelpsFlorida

The Chamber has set up a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ClarksvilleHelpsFlorida so that area businesses may post discounts and offers. Business who post to their own social channels, are asked to use #ClarksvilleHelpsFlorida so people can easily find needed information.

“Our community has encountered two natural disasters in recent years – the 1999 tornado and 2010 flood,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. “When you go through something like that, it changes your perspective. In the case of Florida, we’re a haven for those who are evacuating, so we really try and help folks while they’re here if we can.”

“Of course, our hearts go out to those who have been forced from their Florida homes by Hurricane Irma,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “As always, the good people of Clarksville have open arms to greet these travelers, and we know they will appreciate the hospitality and great accommodations we have to offer. To the Floridians who have chosen to stay in Clarksville, I invite you to visit our free Riverfest Celebration this weekend, which promises plenty of music and fun on our Riverfront.”

The Chamber of Commerce, Visit Clarksville, Montgomery County and City of Clarksville thank you in advance for your compassion and generosity.

Sections

Topics