Clarksville Gas and Water’s Phones are back working

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water phone system was restored overnight and the customer Utility Billing Line, which provides a pay-by-phone feature, is now operational.

Customers should revert to calling the main business phone and customer Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400 for bill payments and account management. The emergency after hours phone, 931.645.0116 is also available for gas, water or sewer emergencies.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics