Montgomery County Emergency Medical Service workers head to Florida

Montgomery County, TN – Two Montgomery County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) team members; Critical Care Paramedic Jeremy Clark and Paramedic Rita Cain headed to Tallahassee, FL this morning to provide medical support in the expected aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The Montgomery County Team mobilized with other assets from the region. Each team member who is a part of this effort has received special strike team training and education to be qualified for membership.

Ambulance strike teams are made up of five advanced life support resources and a strike team leader that provides support for the team.

Tennessee sent 25 ambulances and five strike team leaders along with other assets to assist Florida. Teams have provisions for self-sustainment for up to 10 days if no food or water is available.

Some of their expected activities include; responding to 911 requests, evacuating health facilities such as nursing homes and hospitals, providing medical support for rescue teams and providing medical leadership to special task forces used during urban search and rescue.

“We wanted to participate in the proactive approach to assist in efforts that will most likely be needed for the people in Florida. We have a compassionate team in Montgomery County, who want to do all they can to help others,” stated EMS Chief Jimmie Edwards.

Clark and Cain are expected to be in Tallahassee late tonight or tomorrow morning and then back in Tennessee within the next two weeks. The team will stay longer if needed.

