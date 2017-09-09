Montgomery County Wheel Tax Increases

Montgomery County, TN – Beginning September 1st, 2017 the Montgomery County Wheel Tax will increase from $30.50 to $49.00.

The decision to increase the Wheel Tax was passed by the Montgomery County Commission at their formal commission meeting in June as a way to help support the infrastructure needs of the growing Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) population.

Also, effective July 13th, 2017, non-resident military personnel will receive one exemption from the Wheel Tax. If you have already received a non-resident military exemption on a valid plate, you will be required to pay the $49.00 Wheel Tax.

“We understand that there will be a period of adjustment for the citizens of Montgomery County regarding the newly implemented wheel tax increase. The County Clerk’s Office truly appreciates your patience during this transition,” said Montgomery County Clerk Kellie Jackson.

Changes in Wheel Tax and non-resident military exemptions were passed by Montgomery County Commission Resolution #17-3-4 on June 12th, 2017.

Sections

Topics