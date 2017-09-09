Tennessee Department of Health says Simple Steps Protect You from Mosquito-Borne Illnesses

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed 19 human cases of West Nile Virus infection and 11 cases of La Crosse Virus infection in the state so far in 2017.

Mosquito-borne illness is more common during late summer and TDH recommends taking simple steps to avoid mosquito bites and help prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

‘’We typically see an increase in mosquito-borne illnesses caused by West Nile Virus and La Crosse Virus in our state this time of year,’’ said TDH Commissioner John Dreyzehner, MD, MPH.

‘’There are no vaccines for these illnesses, so it’s important to use insect repellent on skin and wear ‘long, loose an light’ clothing to make it harder for mosquitoes to bite and easier to spot them. Buying or properly treating clothes with permethrin, which is like body armor against mosquito bites, is also a good idea for higher-risk situations,” stated Dreyzehner.

TDH urges Tennesseans to increase their efforts to avoid mosquitoes. It’s also important to limit mosquito breeding sites. Individuals can eliminate potential breeding sites if they tip and toss standing water and drain and cover objects near homes or businesses that may contain or collect water.

A mosquito can lay eggs in a container as small as a soda bottle cap. Additionally, keeping window screens on your home or business in good condition to prevent mosquitoes from entering buildings.

“Many mosquito species do not travel farther than the length of football field or two from where they are hatched,’’ said TDH Vector-Borne Disease Program Director Abelardo Moncayo, PhD. ‘’By establishing a zone where mosquitoes cannot breed around your home, you protect yourself, your family and your neighbors.’’

Follow these additional tips to avoid mosquito bites:

Use EPA-approved insect repellants containing DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 on your skin. Follow all label recommendations for use. Pay particular attention to recommendations for use on children and never apply any of these products around the mouth or eyes at any age. Talk with a health care provider if questions arise.

To learn more about protection from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases, visit www.cdc.gov/zika/prevention/prevent-mosquito-bites.html.

