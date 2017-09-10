APSU Soccer takes down Little Rock at home 3-0

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team remained unbeaten at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Sunday, with an explosive second half against Little Rock that saw the Govs score three goals, while sophomore goalkeeper Mary Parker Powell posted a shutout.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair as both teams struggled to manage pressure and maintain possession. Austin Peay (5-2) fired eight shots compared to Little Rock’s six, but the half ended scoreless as both teams looked to regroup.

Austin Peay came out of the break poised and controlled in the offensive third. Freshman Claire Larose opened the scoring in the 50th minute beating the Trojan’s goalkeeper to the right side on a pass from freshman Morgan Drawdy inside the 18-yard-box.

The Govs continued the offensive pressure and in the 69th minute senior Kirstin Robertson broke through the back line beating the keeper with a shot to the lower left corner. Robertson earned her second goal of the day beating two defenders in the box and placing the ball in the lower right corner.

Mary Parker Powell shined between the pipes with five saves, including a penalty kick, in the match and nine on the season, leading a strong Govs defense that safely cleared 11 corner kicks and protected Powell’s second shutout this season.

Notably

Robertson’s two-goal outing is her first of the season, bringing her goal total to six.

The Govs extend their home unbeaten streak to four.

Powell’s penalty shot save is the first for the Governors this season.

Powell’s five-save outing is the highest of the season.

Weekend Warriors: sophomore Renee Semaan and freshman Jade Dauriat played 156 and 154 minutes of the 180 the Govs spent on the field this weekend.

Coaching Quotables with head coach Kelley Guth

Main Takeaways

“The first half we didn’t get a good grasp of the game and struggled with pressure and did not possess real well. I think we came out in the second half and calmed down, started playing and once we put the ball in the back of the net a second time it gave the girls a little bit of confidence. I thought the second half was a much better showing for the team in general.”

Starting Conference Play

“Hopefully this gives us confidence we need heading into the conference schedule, but like I told the girls in the post-game talk, it is just another game next week. Sometimes we put too much onus on conference play, we need to approach it as just another game. It is just the game of soccer and let’s go do what we do, and do it better than we did last week. ”

Up Next for APSU Soccer



The Govs will travel next weekend for two away matches. It’s Ohio Valley Conference Opening Weekend: 3:00pm Friday at Eastern Kentucky and 2:00pm Sunday at Belmont.

