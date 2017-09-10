APSU Women’s Golf heads to Batavia Ohio for NKU Fall Classic

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With Hurricane Irma forcing the cancellation of the GolfWeek Invitational in South Carolina, Austin Peay State University women’s golf called an audible and headed for Batavia, Ohio for the NKU Fall Classic.

Hosted by Northern Kentucky at Elk Runs Golf Club, the 54-hole tournament begins 8:00am, Monday with a shotgun start and 36 holes.

The final 18 will kick off with an 8:00am, Tuesday shotgun start. Fourteen schools are scheduled to compete—in addition to the Governors, the Ohio Valley Conference will be represented by Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State and Tennessee Tech, with Chicago State, Dayton, Detroit, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Oakland, UIC, UNC-Asheville and host Northern Kentucky rounding out the field.

The course measures out at 6,053 yards and will play as a par-71.

“We are not only excited to get our season underway, we are extremely grateful for Northern Kentucky allowing us to play in their event this weekend with very late notice,” said head coach Sara Robson. “The hurricane made us change plans and to find a place to allow us play was amazing. The girls are playing great and gave us some great rounds during qualifying.”

The Governors lineup will be headed by a trio of veterans, with juniors Ashton and Taylor Goodley and senior AnnaMichelle Moore slated to compete as the top three in the Governors lineup. Taylor Goodley was Austin Peay’s top finisher at last season’s OVC Championships and an All-OVC performer as a sophomore—along with Moore and Ashton Goodley, who posted excellent qualifying efforts, the Governors bring a tried and tested trio into this week’s event.

Freshman and Clarksville native Riley Cooper will be in the lineup for her first collegiate event, slotting in as the No. 4, with sophomore Meghann Stamps rounding out the lineup. Another freshman, Andrea Presilla of Weston, Florida, will compete as an individual and already has enjoyed a memorable moment in Batavia—she hit a hole-in-one on the 123-yard par-3 eighth hole in Sunday’s practice round.

Live scoring will be provided via GolfStat.com and a complete recap and full stats will be available at LetsGoPeay.com after the round. In the event of inclement weather, updates about the tournament’s status can be found via Twitter @AustinPeayWGO.

