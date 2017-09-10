Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf kicks off 2017 slate at MSU Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf will get the 2017-18 season underway down the road in Murray, Kentucky at the 14th MSU Fall Invitational, hosted by Murray State at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

The Govs moved to Murray State’s tournament after Hurricane Irma forced the cancellation of the Golfweek Invitational.

The par-71 course measures at 6,601 yards and will feature not only the Governors and host Murray State but also Ohio Valley Conference foes Morehead State, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee State and UT Martin. Bethel (Tenn.), Chicago State, Evansville, Green Bay, John A. Logan, Missouri Baptist, Southern Indiana and Western Illinois round out the field.

Monday’s action will commence with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start with 36 holes scheduled to be played. A 9:00am, Tuesday shotgun start will kick off the final 18 holes.

Newcomer Chase Korte‘s name is a familiar one for the Governors—he’s the younger brother of former Austin Peay standout Dustin Korte and is fast making a name for himself after earning the top spot in qualifying with a seven-under showing over five practice rounds.

2017 OVC All-Newcomer choice Hunter Tidwell will slot in as the No. 2 player—he was Austin Peay’s top finisher at the 2017 OVC Men’s Golf Championships and heads into his final campaign as a Governor looking for an All-OVC nod.

Sophomore Austin Lancaster, who equaled Tidwell’s 4.83 on par-5 holes at the OVC Championships, will play as the No. 3. Freshman Garrett Whitfield, one of the best prep golfers in the state of Tennessee, will be in the lineup for his first career tournament and will be joined by sophomore Michael Busse.

Live scoring will not be available for the event, but a complete recap and full stats will be available at LetsGoPeay.com after the round. In the event of inclement weather, updates about the tournament’s status can be found via Twitter @AustinPeayMGO.

