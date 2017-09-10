|
Austin Peay’s Claudia Yanes Garcia wins individual crown in APSU Fall Invitational
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Junior standout Claudia Yanes Garcia of the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team tallied a victory in the individual finals over twin sister Lidia Yanes Garcia 7-6 (5), 5-7, 10-7 to capture the 2017 APSU Fall Invitational crown on Saturday afternoon at the Austin Peay Tennis Courts.
The two combatants dominated the competition in Flight One, neither dropping a single set en route to their championship showdown.
The two-day tournament featured seven teams including Belmont, Chattanooga, Central Arkansas, Murray State, UAB and UT Martin.
Friday Notables
Claudia Yanes Garcia cruised into the semifinals with a straight-set (6-2, 6-2) victory over Dominika Hrabalova of UAB followed by a 6-1, 6-3 win over Drew Hawkins of Belmont.
Lidia Yanes Garcia also clinched a spot in the final four with a 6-1, 6-0 dismantling of Belmont’s Maria Plaksina in round one and a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over UAB’s Hana Sisirak.
Helena Kuppig picked up a first-round win in Flight Two singles action with a 6-4, 6-1 decision over Racer Sara Loncarevic. Kuppig would fall in the quarterfinals to Chattanooga’s Sydney Patton to be eliminated from the competition.
Fifth-year senior Brittney Covington handled Murray State’s Hannah Rickard in the opening round of Flight Three singles 6-0, 6-2. Covington was eliminated from the tournament in a narrow loss to top-seeded Marli Van Heerden of Central Arkansas.
Ana Albertson tallied a straight-set victory (6-3, 6-3) in the first round of Flight Three singles over McKenzie Barco from Chattanooga. Albertson dropped a heartbreaker in round two, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5), to Central Arkansas’ Rada Manataweewat.
The Garcia sisters dominated in Flight One doubles with a 6-1 thrashing of Murray State’s Sara Bjork and Jeanna Masson.
Kuppig and Ana Albertson teamed up for a win in Flight Two doubles action over Murray State’s Stasya Sharapova and Hannah Rikard to advance to to the quarterfinals of the competition.
Championship Saturday Notes
Claudia Yanes Garcia picked up a big 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory over Pornpawee Pramethong of Central Arkansas to advance to the finals of Flight One singles.
The Garcia sisters stumbled in the doubles competition dropping a single-set match against Sugarbears’ top-seeded duo of Pramethong and Van Heerden.
In a three-set thriller, Claudia Yanes Garcia picked up her first career individual victory at APSU.
Quotes from Assistant Coach Maria Sorbello
On Claudia Yanes Garcia‘s first individual victory at Austin Peay
On hosting the tournament and looking forward to this season
