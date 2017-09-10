Customs House Museum to host Gallery Talk with Award-Winning Artists on September 16th

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum will host a gallery talk for its current exhibition Women Painting Women: In Earnest on Saturday, September 16th, 2017.

The exhibit grew from an online blog in 2009, highlighting women artists working in the figurative tradition. Guest speakers at the museum event include co-founder Alia El-Bermani. Her paintings and drawings have been showcased in museums throughout the world.

In 2015 her painting Paper Wishes was acquired by the Museu Europeu d’Art Modern (MEAM), in Barcelona, Spain for their permanent collection.

Also at the event will be artists Mia Bergeron, Terry Strickland, Ali Cavanaugh, and Angela Cunningham.

Mia Bergeron is a Chattanooga based artist. She studied at the Charles H. Cecil Studio, Florence, Italy, Harvard Extension School, and the Rhode Island School of Design.

Mia’s work has been featured in American Art Collector Magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur, and International Artist. Recently, she was awarded a MakeWork Project Grant from CreateHere, Chattanooga. Her project, “The Faces of Chattanooga” will explore the social diversity within the city through the eyes of a portrait painter. Mia is represented by Robert Lange Studios, Charleston, SC, Principle Gallery, Alexandria, VA, and Gallery 1261, Denver, CO.

Artist Ali Cavanaugh is an internationally represented fine artist residing in St. Louis. Her paintings have been the subject of numerous national and international solo and group exhibitions. Terry Strickland’s work can be classified as Post-Contemporary Realism.

She says of her work “My paintings begin as personal inspirations and narratives, but I have discovered that once they are translated with paint, they become universal stories, and my models become stand-ins for everyman.”

Angela Cunningham draws inspiration from many artists, including the Naturalists of the late 19th century and the late 19th Century Russian Realists. She is a recipient of various awards including the Morris and Alma Schapiro Achievement Award, Art Renewal Center First Place Scholarship Award, and the Alfred Ross Achievement Award.

The gallery talk on September 16th starts at 5:00pm and runs until 7:00pm. It is free to the public. Women Painting Women: In Earnest is on view at the Customs House Museum until October 1st.

For more information on above exhibition contact Terri Jordan, Exhibits Curator, at 931.648.5780 or terri@customshousemuseum.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

