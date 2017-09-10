LBL to hold 44th Annual Piney Campers’ Fair

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


September 10, 2017
 

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Piney Campground will celebrate camping in the great outdoors with its 44th Annual Campers’ Fair, September 20th-24th, 2017. Campers’ Fair will offer the newest in RVs, camping equipment, golf carts and boats.

The event is free and open to everyone on Saturday, September 23rd from 8:00am-4:00pm, and on Sunday, September 24th from 10:00am-2:00pm, at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

Piney Camper's Fair proved to be the place to be in September--both campers and staff participated in the day’s activities like playing corn hole and a little dancing to the band. Camper's Fair is an opportunity to see for yourself the incredible campground we offer in Stewart County, TN.

“Campers’ Fair is a way to celebrate this great facility and people who love the outdoors,” said Rick Daughtery, Piney Campground Manager. “Campers can come out and have a great time with fellow enthusiasts. If you’re thinking about getting into camping, or upgrading what you have, Campers’ Fair is the perfect place to check out the different types of gear available.”

Campers and visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment including games and music. The flea market will include arts, crafts, and other items for sale. Piney Campground campers will have access to the event, all week, including live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.


