Clarksville Parks and Recreation now excepting registration for Youth Basketball League

Clarksville, TN – Is your child interested in playing basketball this winter?

The Clarksville’s Parks and Recreation Department is proud to offer a co-ed youth basketball league for boys and girls ages 7 to 15.

Volunteer coaches will work with children to improve individual skills in dribbling, passing, and shooting, while instilling values in teamwork and sportsmanship.

Players will be placed on teams through a mandatory skills assessment process.

Practices will be at local school gymnasiums beginning November 1st and games will be held each Saturday beginning December 2nd at the City’s three recreation centers: Burt-Cobb Community Center, Crow Community Center and Kleeman Community Center. The season will run approximately eight weeks. Games will not be played on December 23rd or 30th.

Registration for the league is available online at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

The fee is $65.00 per participant.

Each player will receive a jersey, water bottle and medal. Registration is also available in-person at the City’s recreation centers, as well as at Clarksville Parks and Recreation, at 102 Public Square. First-time registrants must provide child’s birth certificate for age verification.

Interested in a leadership role on the court? Clarksville Parks and Recreation is seeking coaches! Our youth leagues rely heavily on the generosity of parents and volunteers to provide coaching support. There is no experience required and training will be provided.

For information, visit www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

