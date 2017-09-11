Clarksville Police request public help Identifying Theft Suspect

Clarksville, TN – On September 1st, 2017 around 5:00pm, Clarksville Police report a man was selling an Iphone 6+ with a case on Offerup. He agreed to meet a potential buyer at a Madison Street business.

When they met, the buyer asked to inspect the phone and asked the seller if he had change for a hundred dollar bill. When the seller walked off to get change, the buyer ran off with his phone.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance and police are trying to identify him. He was described as a white male, late teens or early 20s, red curly hair, and heavy set.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Officer Minetos, 931.648.0656, ext 5330 or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

