Dodging the Roadkill: The Bull & Thistle Pub

Gainsboro, TN – On a beautiful Sunday morning in Tennessee, a group of my fellow H.O.G members gathered to take a ride to Gainsboro Tennessee. Our destination? The Bull & Thistle Pub.

The ride was gorgeous, and the fellowship was awesome! To say that this restaurant seems out of place in this tiny town of just over 1000 people, would be an understatement.

Located in Jackson County, it’s part of the Cookeville Tennessee Micropolitan Statistical Area, just fifteen miles from Cookeville Tennessee.

The Bull and Thistle, “Celtic Roots, Southern Roads,” is as delightful a place as you would ever find. It’s a restaurant you would expect to find in nearby Nashville, Tennessee, and when you look at their schedule of entertainment, you would think just that.

Scheduled for Wednesday, September 13th, Denny Laine and the Cryers. Denny Laine was a founding member of the Moody Blues and co-founder with Paul McCartney and Wings.

Are you kidding me? That’s worth the drive from here just for that show. But, back to the food.

The Bull & Thistle Pub offers the finest Celtic fare from the British Isles and Ireland. The decor is amazing and the service is as good as I’ve ever experienced.

Featuring 20 brews on tap, a superb selection of wines, ales and ciders, you won’t go thirsty.

Their menu is loaded with traditional Celtic selections. Fish & Chips, Bangers and Mash, Beef and Mushroom Pie, and Hubert Jones’ Meatloaf.

I had a fabulous salad, the Gaelic Wedge. A wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce dressed with pickled cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, Applewood-smoked blue cheese and peppered bacon. I dressed it with a delicious vinaigrette.

I was “blown away” at discovering this little secret, nestled in the east Tennessee hills. Many of my fellow bikers had been here time and time again, and I’m glad I had this opportunity.

Did I mention how AMAZING the service was? I’m a tough customer too, so for me to RAVE about the service, you’ve GOT to see for yourself.

As Arnold would say, “I’ll Be Back!”

Visit their website here.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

