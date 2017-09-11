Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces Thomasa Munroe promotion

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Corporal Thomasa Munroe on her promotion to Sergeant.

Munroe is a 13 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office. She started her career in February 2004 as a deputy in the jail.

In August 2004 she was promoted to corporal in the Detention Division where she worked nine years as a booking supervisor and three years in court transport.

In May 2016 she transferred to the Training and Compliance section. She is a Certified Armorer and Self Defense Instructor.

Munroe has completed numerous specialized training curriculums with the University of Tennessee, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Corrections Institute, and the American Jail Association.

“It is an honor to be part of such an organization. I have had great support in my teammates and without them could not have accomplished what I have today,” said Munroe. “I humbly accept the promotion to Sergeant and will do my best to ensure the Sheriff’s Offices does nothing but succeed.”

