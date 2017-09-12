APSU Men’s Golf moves into top five at MSU Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Murray, KY – Another low round moved Austin Peay State University men’s golf one spot up the leaderboard and into the top-five at the 2017 MSU Invitational, Tuesday, at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

In fact, the Governors final-round 283 was Tuesday’s lowest team score, two shots clear of Murray State and Morehead State.

The Racers won their home tournament with an 850 (279-286-285), with UT Martin taking runner-up honors (287-281-288=856). Western Illinois (282-289-288) and Morehead State (284-290-285) tied for third with matching 859s, one shot ahead of the Governors three-round 860 (292-285-283).

Freshman Chase Korte followed up back-to-back 70s with a final-round 71, moving up two spots to finish sixth overall (70-70-71=211). The Metropolis, Illinois native was one of three players to shoot par or better in all three rounds, and his sixth-place finish—in addition to being the first by an Austin Peay freshman since Alex Vegh‘s eighth-place finish at the Coca-Cola Wofford Intercollegiate (April 3-4, 2017)—is the best by an APSU player in his debut since Anthony Bradley (seventh) at the Marshall Invitational in 2010.

Another Governor freshman finished just outside the top-10, with Garrett Whitfield carding a 214 (69-72-73), while senior Hunter Tidwell showcased his array of skills with a final-round 67—Tuesday’s lowest by an individual—to elbow his way into a share of 25th with a 218 (77-74-67).

Sophomore Michael Busse continued a solid start to his second campaign, shooting a final-round 72 to finish with a 222 (76-74-72), while a rough first round remained all that separated sophomore Austin Lancaster from the top of the leaderboard—he shot a 73, Tuesday, for a 224 (82-69-73) overall.

The Governors will have a short turnaround for their next tournament, competing in this weekend’s EKU Intercollegiate at the University Club at Arlington. Action is slated to begin Saturday, September 12th in Richmond, KY.

Sections

Topics