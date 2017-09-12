Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees fall meeting set for September 14th-15th

Clarksville, TN – On September 14th and 15th, 2017, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its fall meetings on the APSU campus.

The Board’s Business and Finance Committee, Academic Policies and Programs/Student Life Committee, Audit Committee and Executive Committee will meet at 1:30pm that Thursday, and the full Board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, September 15th.

All meetings are open to the public and will take place at 417 College Street.

The Board will vote on several items during the September 14th and 15th meetings, and members will receive an update on the University’s Master Plan revision.

To watch the meeting live, visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-archived-videos.php.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.

