Clarksville 9/11 Ceremony Honors Fallen Heroes

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue presented its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday evening, September 11th, 2017 at the city’s main fire station. A large crowd was present for the event, which marked the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001.

Guest speakers included Clarksville Fire Rescue Chief Michael Roberts, who paid tribute to all firefighters and first responders who lost their lives on 9/11, and Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan.

McMillan spoke about how the heroism of our nation’s first responders remains so vivid in our memories despite the passing of time. “Usually, sixteen years seems like a long time,” Mayor McMillan said.

“But not today. Many of us can recall, in detail, where we were when we saw the news that a jetliner crashed into one of the World Trade Center Towers. It seems like only yesterday. With great thanks, we humbly honor the local firefighters, police and other first responders who stand ready to protect us, and who study and train to be ready when the community calls,” stated Mayor McMillan.

McMillan concluded her comments by saying, “So today, maybe it’s a good thing that our memory is so good, and our 9/11 experience lives so vividly in our minds. Standing right here on Main Street in Clarksville, on now the 16th anniversary of 9/11, we know just how great our professional first responders and soldiers really are.”

The ceremony also included the placement of a memorial wreath, the playing of taps, and a reading of a poem titled, “Fireman’s Prayer.” The colors were posted by Honor Guards representing Clarksville Fire Rescue, Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fort Campbell Fire Department.

