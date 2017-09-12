Clarksville Police Department releases current Scams of the Day

Clarksville, TN – As time allows, the Clarksville Police Department is going to try and put out some of the scams that they receive daily. CPD knows there are an unlimited amounts of scams, but they are going to try and put out the ones where people have actually suffered a loss.

Scam- Secret Shopper- Victim receives an email about becoming a secret shopper and a packet with instructions on fees, commissions, what do, etc.

The victim received a cashier’s check for $2,241.73 in the mail. Following the instructions, she cashed the check and sent $893.00 in a money gram money order to a person in Georgia.

Shortly after that the victim received notice, the check was bad. Since then, the victim has been receiving threatening emails to send more money

Scam – Lottery Winner From Publishing Clearing House – Victim received a phone call telling them they won $2.5 million dollars and a new Mercedes from Publisher Clearing House. The victim was told to send a $355.00 money gram money order to a person in North Carolina.

The victim was told there was a problem with receiving the money order and more money would have to be sent. The victim was told to send $3,195 and once the money was received he would receive flowers and the prize money.

The victim got suspicious and checked and the money order had already been cashed. The victim did not send anymore money and has been contacted numerous times by a caller trying to convince them to send more money.

