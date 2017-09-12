Clarksville Police respond to Man accidentally shooting himself in Madison Street Restaurant

Clarksville, TN – On September 11th, 2017 around 9:25am, Clarksville Police report an unfortunate sequence of events led to an accidental discharge of firearm inside of a Madison Street restaurant.

Based on witness accounts, a man in his 70s entered the restaurant, was going to sit down on a stool, dropped a cloth bag which was in his hand to the floor, at which time, a distinct popping sound was heard.

The man sat on the stool and asked for an ambulance to be called because he had been shot.

When CPD officers arrived, a customer and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy were holding the man and applying pressure to the gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was taken by Life Flight to Nashville in critical condition.

As of 8:00am this morning the man was still in critical condition.

The investigation uncovered there was a 22 caliber revolver inside of a cloth bag, strapped into a holster with the hammer forward. When the bag was dropped, the hammer of the revolver struck the floor causing it to discharge. There was a distinct chip on the corner of the hammer where it appeared to have hit the floor. The man was a Tennessee carry permit holder.

