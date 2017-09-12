Clarksville’s Rotary Clubs Support Expansion at Civitan Park

“The Rotary Field of Dreams” for Special Needs Families

Montgomery County, TN – In support of their Rotary International Community Service Project, the three Rotary Clubs of Clarksville provided their first donation of $323,000 for the construction of a specially designed, multi-purpose sports field that will support the county’s special needs athletes, families and support networks.

“We are calling this Community Service Project The Rotary Field of Dreams”, said David Davenport, President of the Sunrise Rotary Club.

Within the 25-acre expansion of Montgomery County Civitan Park, the County will build both The Rotary Field of Dreams and an ADA compliant family playground, both designed and equipped to support citizens with special needs.

Rotary’s pursuit for this project gained significant momentum through a generous grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The project has also received grant support from Rotary International’s District 6760, as well as the Rotary Clubs’ own internal fund raising.

In spring 2017, Montgomery County was funded to expand Civitan Park which will help to address the overcrowding, while enhancing the quality of life and well-being of special needs children and their families.

“Rotary has always been an amazing partner in the community and this project is no exception. We are eager to see the children and families enjoying the expansion in the near future,” said Director of Montgomery Parks and Recreation Jerry Albert.

The project will be designed and managed by the County engineering department and Montgomery County Parks Department. The total cost of the project is $515,126.

