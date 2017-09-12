Dodging the Roadkill: Mammoth Cave National Park

Central Kentucky – On a recent trip to Northern Kentucky, I decided to take a quick “ride through” of Mammoth Cave National Park. I had passed by it several times on previous trips, but had never ventured off to see it first hand. If you’re a biker, (and you probably are) you HAVE to ride this magnificent park.

Mammoth Cave National Park is located just of Interstate 65 at exit 48, (the Park City exit), that turns onto Ky-255. It turns into Park City Road that joins Mammoth Cave Parkway.

The park is a U.S National Park that encompasses portions of Mammoth Cave, which is the longest cave system in the world. The park’s 52,830 acres are located in Edmonson County Kentucky and is centered on the Green River.

The cave system was discovered over 4,000 years ago and to this day, explorers have yet to find an end to it. Cave tours are offered, and you can learn more here.

When I exited the interstate, I immediately entered the park. The long, winding, tree lined roads completely surrounded me as I made my way into the depths of the park. The fresh smell of nature and the mesmerizing beauty of this place was something to behold.

Cruising along at 50mph, I had every opportunity to just enjoy what all bikers enjoy and that’s the solitude of being one with your surroundings, in the great outdoors, overwhelmed by it’s beauty.

With the enormity of this park, you could lose yourself trying to ride through all of it, and I only had about an hour to get my first look.

It. Was. Awesome!

I happened upon one of the Park Rangers, David, and stopped to visit to learn more about the area. The park hosts thousands of visitors per year and his job is very challenging in keeping them all safe. Watching speed limits, and protecting campers is what keeps him busy, but he says he loves the great outdoors and his work environment is amazing. He was an incredibly nice guy.

Certainly a one hour ride is not enough to do this justice, so a return trip is planned to spend more time here.

Make it a point to visit Mammoth Cave National Park. It’s a ride you won’t forget.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

