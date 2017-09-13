APSU Soccer’s Mary Parker Powell named OVC Co-Goalkeeper of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – For the final week of nonconference play, Austin Peay State University’s goalkeeper was named to the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week awards list, the league office announced Tuesday, with sophomore Mary Parker Powell named the league’s Co-Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time in her career.

Powell, of Germantown, Tennessee, organized a young defense and played a foundational role in Austin Peay’s increased offensive possession as the Govs built out of the back against Little Rock Sunday.

Powell faced seventeen shots and five shots on goal against Little Rock and made five saves, two in the run of play in one-on-one situations.

In the 87th minute, Powell made a late penalty kick save where she showed good anticipation diving outstretched to her left managing to get one hand on the ball to keep it out of the net. She was only needed for the first 45 minutes of Friday’s match against Mississippi Valley State, where she faced no shots and earned a combined shutout with senior Lindsey Todd.

Austin Peay will travel to open OVC play this weekend. The Govs will be in action 3:00pm, Friday, at Eastern Kentucky and 2:00pm, Sunday, at Belmont. Both games will be streamed on the OVC digital network.

