|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU students perform service work before semester
Clarksville, TN – As part of the Global Engage partnership between the Austin Peay State University Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement, the APSU Learning Opportunities Office, and the APSU Study Abroad Office, 13 students and three staff members participated in a service trip to St. Louis, Missouri, last month.
These individuals volunteered with Kingdom House, a nonprofit focused on urban poverty, where they worked in the organization’s early childhood education center, community gardens and thrift store.
In addition, Kingdom House facilitated educational sessions for the group, such as a poverty simulation and community listening activity.
The students also toured the St. Louis Zoo, the Arch and attended a Cardinals baseball game. This trip was the kickoff for a grant-funded living and learning community that will see these 13 students engaging in high-impact practices (such as service-learning and study abroad) during their freshman year.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAPSU, APSU Learning Opportunities Office, APSU Students, APSU Study Abroad Office, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis MO
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed