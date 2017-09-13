APSU students perform service work before semester

Clarksville, TN – As part of the Global Engage partnership between the Austin Peay State University Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement, the APSU Learning Opportunities Office, and the APSU Study Abroad Office, 13 students and three staff members participated in a service trip to St. Louis, Missouri, last month.

These individuals volunteered with Kingdom House, a nonprofit focused on urban poverty, where they worked in the organization’s early childhood education center, community gardens and thrift store.

In addition, Kingdom House facilitated educational sessions for the group, such as a poverty simulation and community listening activity.

The students also toured the St. Louis Zoo, the Arch and attended a Cardinals baseball game. This trip was the kickoff for a grant-funded living and learning community that will see these 13 students engaging in high-impact practices (such as service-learning and study abroad) during their freshman year.

