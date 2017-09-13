Hankook in Clarksville steps in with Donation to Fill Trailer with Items for Hurricane Harvey Victims

Montgomery County, TN – SERVPRO of Montgomery County, Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, and TMS began partnering to collect donations to help the victims of the Hurricane Harvey disaster on September 6th, 2017.

The donations started coming in to fill the 53’ trailer last Wednesday after announcements were made to the community and Montgomery County Government employees.

After the two-day drop off period the trailer still had room remaining. Hankook Tire saw the need and reached out to the County to see how they could help.

On September 12th, the company made the decision to donate $10,000 to purchase the items needed for the people in Texas who so desperately need them. The money was donated to the United Way which then purchased the items at Sam’s Club to fill up the trailer.

“We appreciate what this community is doing to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey and want to be a part of the effort. It is an honor to provide these funds that we know will be used to assist people who are suffering,” said Vice President of Corporate Strategy for Hankook Tire America Corp. Jay Kim.

The trailer, provided by SERVPRO of Clarksville, was filled today with the items identified by the American Red Cross as the most needed. SERVPRO will head to Texas Thursday morning to drop off the items to be distributed.

“Thank you to all the citizens, County employees, and Publix of Madison Street for the donations. This was a joint effort to show our compassion for those who are hurting in Texas because of Hurricane Harvey. The generous donation from Hankook made it possible for us to complete our mission of filling the trailer with the most urgently needed items,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“When disaster strikes, we see firsthand the importance of these united efforts. Disaster sheds our independence and requires us to lean on another. In doing so, it also brings out the best in the human spirit as we join together to raise our hands. Hankook’s generous contribution, along with Servpro and Montgomery County, represents the formidable strength that emerges through recovery,” said Holleman.

To make a monetary donation please visit www.redcross.org, call 1.800.redcross, text Harvey to 90999, or visit the office at 1760 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37043.

