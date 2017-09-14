APSU Volleyball heads to North Florida for Dolphin Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Volleyball team concludes its nine-match road trip at the Dolphin Invitational, Friday-Saturday, in Jacksonville, Florida on the campus of North Florida now boasting an 8-2 record after the season’s first three weeks.

APSU will face South Florida (2-4), Friday, followed by Saturday contests against Presbyterian (3-6) and host Jacksonville (4-5).

The Governors enter the week ranked No. 19 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Freshman Brooke Moore was a candidate for the OVC’s Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week honors after earning all-tournament honors at Ole Miss last weekend. She had a team-leading 34 kills (2.83 per set) during the tourney.

Senior Ashley Slay was a candidate for the OVC’s Defensive Player of the Week. She had a team-best 13 blocks (1.08 per set) at Ole Miss and tacked on 16 digs (1.33 per set) at the Ole Miss tournament.

Junior Logan Carger also earned all-tourney recognition at Ole Miss last weekend after posting a .306 attack percentage during the tournament with 23 kills (2.30 per set).

Junior Kristen Stucker is ranked 13th nationally in assists after three weeks, posting 441 helpers. She is ranked 37th nationally and leads the OVC in assists per set (11.03).

Austin Peay was successful away from Clarksville last season, posting a 9-3 record in true road games and an 8-4 mark in neutral court contests.

Austin Peay returns 11 players (lost two) from last season’s team that posted the fifth-best win-loss record improvement among Division I teams and finished with the most wins (24) of any Tennessee Division I team.

2016 First-Team All-OVC selections Kristen Stucker and Ashley Slay return for the 2017 campaign. Stucker is the reigning OVC Setter of the Year.

Going on Two

Sophomore Ginny Gerig is ranked third among OVC defenders in digs per set (4.61), ranking among the nation’s Top 100 in the category. Slay moved up to 37th nationally in points per set (4.73), a statistic that includes kills, aces and blocks. That total is helped by her 3.95 kills per set that ranks second in the OVC and 69th in the nation.

Redshirt junior Christina White has vaulted into the NCAA rankings in service aces, ranking 48th with her 16 aces this season. Junior Kaylee Taff added another seven blocks at Ole Miss Classic and has 25 blocks (0.78 per set) this season.

