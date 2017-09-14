|
Clarksville Gas and Water announces South Riverside Drive Water Outage Planned for Tonight
Thursday, September 14th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water will turn off water service on South Riverside Drive at 10:00pm this evening from Crossland Avenue to Current Street for water valve replacement work.
Area residents may also experience low water pressure during the work.
South Riverside Drive will be passable; however, the outer northbound lane will be closed to traffic from Lawn Street to Thomas Street.
Motorists are advised to slowdown and obey directional signs and be alert to workers and their equipment when approaching the work zone.
The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 4:00am.
